Factcheck: geen bewijs dat Italiaanse ex-minister van Volksgezondheid moordverdachte is in onderzoek naar vaccinatiecampagne

LIVORNO, ITALY - AUGUST 31: The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza speaks at a conference during a demonstration of the No Green Pass Movement on August 31, 2021 in Livorno, Italy. Italy's Green Pass shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from Covid. From the 1st of September, rules for access without a Green Pass in places become even more restrictive, with people in every city against the Green Pass and the obligation to have the vaccine.

© Laura Lezza/Getty Images