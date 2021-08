Letter from 🇧🇪🇩🇪🇦🇹🇳🇱🇬🇷🇩🇰 to 🇪🇺 Commission concerning migration from 🇦🇫 as Taliban hostilities intensify & the three month stop on forced returns to the country.



'Stopping returns sends the wrong signal and is likely to motivate even more 🇦🇫 citizens to leave their home.' pic.twitter.com/Q79Fhvna9w