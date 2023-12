Wereld Kinderen nemen Nobelprijs van Narges Mohammadi in ontvangst

A portrait of 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi hangs on the wall, as her children Kiana Rahmani and Ali Rahmani sit next to an empty chair, during the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at the Oslo City Hall on December 10, 2023 © AFP