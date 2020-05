Meet Monosmilus, the saber-toothed anchovy. One meter in length, it lived in the shallow seas of Pakistan 45 million years ago. Read about it in our new paper with @Friedman_Lab and colleagues (open access!): https://t.co/Q60CR9KZSx Wonderful art by @JoschuaKnuppe #fossil #fish pic.twitter.com/iwpLFkYh9Q