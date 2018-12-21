Amerikaanse minister van Defensie stapt binnenkort op

21/12/18 om 01:05 - Bijgewerkt om 01:04

Bron: Belga

De Amerikaanse minister van Defensie, Jim Mattis, gaat eind februari op pensioen. Dat maakte de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump donderdag bekend op Twitter.

Jim Mattis, 13 december 2018 © Belga

Er zal snel een opvolger worden aangeduid, luidde het. Mattis zelf beklemtoont 'dat hij opstapt'. De communicatie getuigt van vijandigheid tussen de twee.

Woensdag kondigde Trump onverwachts aan dat de Amerikaanse troepen zich gaan terugtrekken uit Syrië, een beslissing waarvoor hij veel kritiek kreeg van het Amerikaanse Congres.

Het lijkt er dus op dat ook Mattis die beslissing niet steunt, in het verleden waarschuwde hij al herhaaldelijk voor een te snelle terugtrekking uit het land.

