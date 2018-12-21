Amerikaanse minister van Defensie stapt binnenkort op

Er zal snel een opvolger worden aangeduid, luidde het. Mattis zelf beklemtoont 'dat hij opstapt'. De communicatie getuigt van vijandigheid tussen de twee.

Woensdag kondigde Trump onverwachts aan dat de Amerikaanse troepen zich gaan terugtrekken uit Syrië, een beslissing waarvoor hij veel kritiek kreeg van het Amerikaanse Congres.

Het lijkt er dus op dat ook Mattis die beslissing niet steunt, in het verleden waarschuwde hij al herhaaldelijk voor een te snelle terugtrekking uit het land.

General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting....