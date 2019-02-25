Trump stelt verhoging van invoerrechten uit op Chinese producten

Volgens Trump, op Twitter, is er aanzienlijke vooruitgang geboekt over belangrijke structurele problemen, zoals intellectuele eigendom, de transfer van technologieën en landbouw. 'Daarom zal ik de verhoging van invoerrechten uitstellen die gepland was op 1 maart.'

I am pleased to report that the U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China on important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues. As a result of these very......