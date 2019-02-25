Trump stelt verhoging van invoerrechten uit op Chinese producten

25/02/19 om 03:19 - Bijgewerkt om 03:17

Bron: Belga

De Verenigde Staten zullen de invoerrechten op meer dan 200 miljard dollar aan Chinese exportgoederen uitstellen. Dat gebeurde omdat er 'aanzienlijke vooruitgang' is geboekt bij de handelsonderhandelingen. Dat zegt president Donald Trump zondag.

De presidenten van de Verenigde Staten en China, respectievelijk Donald Trump en Xi Jinping, Peking, 9 november 2017 © REUTERS

Volgens Trump, op Twitter, is er aanzienlijke vooruitgang geboekt over belangrijke structurele problemen, zoals intellectuele eigendom, de transfer van technologieën en landbouw. 'Daarom zal ik de verhoging van invoerrechten uitstellen die gepland was op 1 maart.'

