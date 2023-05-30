Financiële info

This is a declaration of the overall annual income of Roularta Media Group for the year 2022:



Total annual income: 343,1 million EUR



Sources of income contributing 1% or more:

– Subscriptions & Newsstand sales: 44,5%

– Publicity & Advertising: 32,7%

– internet: 7,7%

– audiovisual: 1,5%

– print:

free press: 8,2%

newspapers: 1,2%

magazines: 14,4%

– Printing for third parties: 12,9%

– Line extensions & rights: 9,9%

– exhibitions: 3,8%

– internet content: 1,8%

– books a.o. 4,2%





These details are listed in the presentation of annual results 2022 here: https://www.roularta.be/sites/default/files/public/roularta/Roularta-op-de-beurs/files/2022-12-31/Analist%20Results%20%20FY%202022.pdf





And in the annual report 2022 here: https://www.roularta.be/nl/roularta-op-de-beurs/link-naar-het-jaarverslag-2022





Income sources online platforms:

Income fact-checking Meta 2022: 219.497 EUR

Income discount platforms 2022: 375.081 EUR





These income sources “online platforms” fall under the heading “publicity and advertising, internet” mentioned above.



For the income from “discount platforms”, we work with a partner called Expert Group (www.expertgroup.be). We offer deals on several products/services (Samsung, Bongo, Farmaline, etc.) on our Knack/Vif discount codes sites. Our partner Expert Group negotiates these deals with the providers. When purchases are made through our discount code sites, we get a commission on the revenue Expert Group generates on them. Expert Group does all the management and customer acquisition.







Subsidies 2022: 2.233.261,09 euro

Subsidies are not recorded under turnover but under “other operating income,” so these amounts are not included in the reported 343.1 million EUR turnover.