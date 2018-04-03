Vier gewonden bij schietpartij op Youtube-hoofdkantoor in Californië

De schutter werd dood aangetroffen met een 'zichzelf toegebrachte schotwonde'. Dat zegt het hoofd van de politie van San Bruno, Ed Barberini.

Rond 22u Belgische tijd meldde de lokale politie dat er 'politie-activiteit' was op het adres van het Youtube-kantoor.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Youtube-werknemers deden op Twitter hun verhaal:

In an Uber omw home. Hope everyone is safe. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

The Daily Beast en het lokale tv-station KRON4 berichtten op basis van bronnen bij de politie dat de schutter haar vriend doodschoot op de campus, maar dat is nog niet bevestigd.

Google, waar Youtube onder valt, deelde rond 22.30u Belgische tijd een bericht op Twitter over de situatie:

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

President Donald Trump twitterde rond 23.49u Belgische tijd over de situatie en bedankte de politie en ambulance-medewerkers ter plaatse: