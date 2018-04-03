Vier gewonden bij schietpartij op Youtube-hoofdkantoor in Californië

03/04/18 om 22:24 - Bijgewerkt op 04/04/18 om 00:12

De dader van de schietpartij in het YouTube-hoofdkwartier in San Bruno, in de Amerikaanse staat Californië, was een vrouw. Vier gewonden worden op dit moment verzorgd in het ziekenhuis, van wie één zwaargewond is en één in kritieke toestand verkeert. Het gebouw wordt op dit moment nog verder uitgekamd.

Vier gewonden bij schietpartij op Youtube-hoofdkantoor in Californië

Politie bij hoofdkantoor Youtube. Via Twitter-gebruiker @adrasakka © Twitter / @adrassaka

De schutter werd dood aangetroffen met een 'zichzelf toegebrachte schotwonde'. Dat zegt het hoofd van de politie van San Bruno, Ed Barberini.

Rond 22u Belgische tijd meldde de lokale politie dat er 'politie-activiteit' was op het adres van het Youtube-kantoor.

Youtube-werknemers deden op Twitter hun verhaal:

The Daily Beast en het lokale tv-station KRON4 berichtten op basis van bronnen bij de politie dat de schutter haar vriend doodschoot op de campus, maar dat is nog niet bevestigd.

Google, waar Youtube onder valt, deelde rond 22.30u Belgische tijd een bericht op Twitter over de situatie:

President Donald Trump twitterde rond 23.49u Belgische tijd over de situatie en bedankte de politie en ambulance-medewerkers ter plaatse:

Lees meer over:

Onze partners