Trump aanvaardt uitnodiging Kim Jong-un voor ontmoeting

09/03/18 om 01:30 - Bijgewerkt om 01:57

Bron: Belga

De Noord-Koreaanse president Kim Jong-un heeft ambtgenoot Donald Trump uitgenodigd voor een ontmoeting. Trump aanvaardt de uitnodiging, aldus het Witte Huis.

© REUTERS

De Noord-Koreaanse president Kim Jong-un nodigt zijn ambtgenoot Donald Trump voor een ontmoeting. Die laatste is daartoe bereid. Dat zei de nationale veiligheidsadviseur van Zuid-Korea, Chung Eui Yong, donderdagavond in Washington.

Het Witte Huis bevestigde het nieuws kort daarop. Plaats en tijdstip van de ontmoeting moeten nog bepaald worden, aldus woordvoerster Sarah Sanders.

