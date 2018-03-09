Trump aanvaardt uitnodiging Kim Jong-un voor ontmoeting

De Noord-Koreaanse president Kim Jong-un nodigt zijn ambtgenoot Donald Trump voor een ontmoeting. Die laatste is daartoe bereid. Dat zei de nationale veiligheidsadviseur van Zuid-Korea, Chung Eui Yong, donderdagavond in Washington.

Het Witte Huis bevestigde het nieuws kort daarop. Plaats en tijdstip van de ontmoeting moeten nog bepaald worden, aldus woordvoerster Sarah Sanders.

.@POTUS greatly appreciates the nice words of the S. Korean delegation & Pres Moon. He will accept the invitation to meet w/ Kim Jong Un at a place & time to be determined. We look forward to the denuclearization of NK. In the meantime all sanctions & maximum pressure must remain