02/01/18 om 13:30 - Bijgewerkt om 13:30

Bron: Belga

Het Iraanse volk roert zich uiteindelijk tegen het brutale en corrupte Iraanse regime". Dit heeft de Amerikaanse Republikeinse president Donald Trump, ook uithalend naar zijn Democratische voorganger, dinsdag getweet.

Donald Trump: 'Iraanse volk roert zich uiteindelijk'

© Belga Image

'Al het geld dat president Obama domweg hen (Teheran) gaf ging naar terrorisme en in hun "zakken". Het volk heeft weinig eten, (kent) een hoge inflatie en geen mensenrechten. De VS houden het in de gaten', aldus de presidentiële tweet.

